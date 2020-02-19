Adellic – Talise

By Ellie Mullins 84

It’s no secret that some of the best DJs that have previously burst onto the electronic scene have come from Sweden. You’ve got Swedish House Mafia, Alesso, Avicii (to name just a few) and now newcomer Adellic. Bursting onto the scene not too long ago, he’s already been wowing the ears of his listeners with his expert remixes of top artists, not to mention his original productions too. Releasing his first original track just last year, he’s already come a long way since then and he’s ready to share with the world another track pulled straight from his talented mind – and his studio.

‘Talise’ is the title of the newest release, and to say it’s an energetic banger would be quite an understatement. It’s packed to the brim with expert talent and overflowing with party-starting potential. It wastes no time into getting down to the drop, and throws the listener straight into the deep end with it’s dark, thumping beats that kick off the track from the get go.

This is the perfect track to start with if you want to know what Adellic is all about, and with nearly 60,000 monthly Spotify listeners so far, he’s going to go to big places and this is just the start of what is going to be an extremely successful career. Listen to ‘Talise’ below now.