Search

 

 

Top
Afrojack
Featured, House, Techno

Afrojack announces official launch of techno alias Kapuchon

By
60

The Dutch superstar DJ and producer Afrojack has just announced some huge news for all the techno and house lovers out there. After 10 years of creating house music just for fun he will be finally launching his underground project – Kapuchon. As the countdown for Tomorrowland’s winter edition, which will be taking place between 14th and 21st of March in Alpe d’Huez, France, has officially begun, EDM chart-topper Afrojack showcased his amazing skills in an almost two hours long stream for Tomorrowland One World Radio.

At the beginning Nick explains that he will be doing something different and new this time, playing a mashup of songs from all of his fellow music colleagues that will be performing at Tomorrowland. As expected we can hear a mixture of various genres in the stream, including some pretty nice crossovers between house, disco, techno and of course EDM. At around 30minutes the talented artist introduces his new alias – Kapuchon, which translated from Dutch means hoodie, which we all know that is a staple piece in his wardrobe. He then explains the story behind the ID that’s playing in the background, saying that David Guetta premiered it on the Tomorrowland main stage as an ID – ID a couple of years ago and will finally be officially released in the upcoming months. The stream then continues to amaze us with great hits, mashed up together with groovy beats, serving an A-class playlist for the weekend.

If you are curious about what Afrojack will bring us as Kapuchon, make sure not to miss his special performance at Tomorrowland Winter, on Tuesday, 17th of March, between 16:00 and 17:00 at the L’Orangerie stage. The artist will however be performing three times during that week, taking over the main stage on Thursday, 17th of March, between 19:30 and 20:30. For more info about the set times you can check out the Tomorrowland’s webpage.



Tags: , , ,
0

22 year old Slovenian currently living in Amsterdam. Pursuing my dreams of working behind the scenes of music industry by studying International Music Management.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Electro House, Featured, Releases

More than four years after parting ways with Spinnin’ records, the Dutch record producer and DJ Afrojack has finally made his way back home. It was earlier announced that the Grammy winner would be bringing his record label Wall Recordings

Events, News

With one month to go until the biggest names in EDM take to the slopes, Tomorrowland Winter have unveiled their streaming partners as Insight TV. Once again, the world renowned winter music festival is set to take over Alpe d'Huez in France, with

News

We’re a little less than a month away from the second-ever edition of Tomorrowland Winter in Alpes d’Huez, a ski resort in France close to Switzerland. After a massive, sold-out first edition, a lot of positive feedback from attendees and