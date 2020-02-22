Afrojack announces official launch of techno alias Kapuchon

By Barbara Potrc 60

The Dutch superstar DJ and producer Afrojack has just announced some huge news for all the techno and house lovers out there. After 10 years of creating house music just for fun he will be finally launching his underground project – Kapuchon. As the countdown for Tomorrowland’s winter edition, which will be taking place between 14th and 21st of March in Alpe d’Huez, France, has officially begun, EDM chart-topper Afrojack showcased his amazing skills in an almost two hours long stream for Tomorrowland One World Radio.

At the beginning Nick explains that he will be doing something different and new this time, playing a mashup of songs from all of his fellow music colleagues that will be performing at Tomorrowland. As expected we can hear a mixture of various genres in the stream, including some pretty nice crossovers between house, disco, techno and of course EDM. At around 30minutes the talented artist introduces his new alias – Kapuchon, which translated from Dutch means hoodie, which we all know that is a staple piece in his wardrobe. He then explains the story behind the ID that’s playing in the background, saying that David Guetta premiered it on the Tomorrowland main stage as an ID – ID a couple of years ago and will finally be officially released in the upcoming months. The stream then continues to amaze us with great hits, mashed up together with groovy beats, serving an A-class playlist for the weekend.

If you are curious about what Afrojack will bring us as Kapuchon, make sure not to miss his special performance at Tomorrowland Winter, on Tuesday, 17th of March, between 16:00 and 17:00 at the L’Orangerie stage. The artist will however be performing three times during that week, taking over the main stage on Thursday, 17th of March, between 19:30 and 20:30. For more info about the set times you can check out the Tomorrowland’s webpage.