Alan Walker and Ava Max Release Live Video for ‘Alone Pt.II’

By Harrison Watson 20

Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker and pop sensation Ava Max have released a live version of their track, ‘Alone Pt.II’, accompanied by a theatrical music video filmed in the French castle, Château de Fontainebleau. The powerhouse performance by the ‘Sweet But Psycho’ singer, backed up with clean, moombahton-inspired production by Walker, has already struck a chord with audiences, amassing 7.7 million views on YouTube in less than 5 days, with the original music video hitting 40 millions views, making it a sure radio hit.

After the release of Alone Pt.II, fans are anticipating his next release, which will mark the end of the music video trilogy that began with ‘On My Way’ , with the original music video for ‘Alone Pt.II’ being the second instalment. The trilogy of videos serves as a background to Walker’s new project, ‘The Walker Excavations’, which will see players play as characters from the trilogy, and participate in a digital escape room platform, taking place in the World of Walker universe. If you want to experience The Walker Evacuations for yourself, explore here.

The track itself features catchy, but heartfelt, vocals, which work wonderfully with Walker’s moombahton-inspired pop production, once again straying from his signature filtered chord sound popularised in tracks such as ‘Faded’, and ‘Alone’, and it is great to see an artist exploring different avenues of music.

Walker is also heading back on tour, where the enigmatic DJ is sure to drop ‘Alone Pt.II’ for eager audiences. The tour, titled the ‘Aviation Tour’, is his first arena tour, and is set to be an ‘interactive concert’, which will no doubt intrigue fans. For his tour dates and locations, head to his official website here. If you’re interested in seeing some behind the scenes footage of the short film, or want to join the ‘Walkers’, head over to Alan Walker’s Instagram page.

Don’t be surprised if you hear this back on the radio, the live version will reignite the hype around this track, making it a radio smash hit once again. Complete with a live drums, electric guitars, a choir, Walker on synths and Max on vocals, ‘Alone Pt.II’ and its accompanying music video are a must watch/stream if you are an Alan Walker or Ava Max fan, or simply a lover of pop.