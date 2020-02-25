Aly & Fila, James Dymond – Wasteland

By Pol Torà 14

Iconic Egyptian trance duo Aly & Fila have teamed up with fast rising talent James Dymond to present their brand new collaboration titled ‘Wasteland‘. This comes project has been highly-anticipated as James is one of the next big artists and representatives of Aly & Fila’s label, Future Sound of Egypt.

This fantastic track was presented within the pair’s sixth studio album ‘It’s All About The Melody’ released this past November. Until now, this song has stood out from the rest, being the most streamed track of the whole compilation. Having received the support from trance icons including the legends Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk and Ferry Corsten, this tune supposes a very important turning point for both producers’ careers. With this, James is dragging himself into the main scene with a solid collaboration with one of the best groups in the trance scene and for Aly & Fila this means a huge step forward for their legacy, as they’re helping bring out the next generation of artists.

‘Wasteland’ has enjoyed a rapid rise among the trance charts and after giving it a listen, the reasoning becomes clear. The track begins with sensitive and emotional elements at first with delicate arps. As the song progresses, more euphoric sounds kick in with powerful synths and percussive elements take over to move to the build-up stage where the uplifting effects lead to a very melodic yet consistent drop that will surely bring all the energy out of the crowd at any festival it is dropped.

This collaboration could be just the beginning for Aly & Fila and James Dymond. Although, we do not know if they will collab again soon, most probably they will immerse in more projects together.

Download it here and listen to the full track below: