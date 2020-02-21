Amnesia Ibiza announce 2020 opening party and residencies

By Jake Gable 23

One of Ibiza’s most iconic clubs, Amnesia, is once again ready to open their doors for the 2020 season, revealing suitably awe-inspiring opening party set to take place on May 9th with Jamie Jones, The Black Madonna, Adam Beyer, Anna, Marco Faraone, Michael Bibi, Cuartero Mar-T B2B CAAL, Sidney Charles B2B Seb Zito, Luca Donzelli, Les Schmitz, John Woods and Carolina Fe.

Once that opening has set a high standard for the season ahead, the weekly parties will keep the vibes alive all summer long. First up, the now world-renowned Pyramid has made a huge splash in just a couple of years with standout names like Nina Kraviz and Ricardo Villalobos playing in the past. Each week, the iconic club is turned into an immersive adult playground with a world class soundtrack and so expect more next level experiences in 2020. This season, it runs each Sunday from June 7 – Sept 27 with a wealth of international names headlining each week.



Saturdays will be all about Elrow, undoubtedly the most colourful, spectacular and fantastically outlandish party in the world. It runs weekly from May 23 – Sept 26 and will be the one and only place to be for those who like to be submerged in imaginary party worlds. Together is also back to retain its crown as one of the most eclectic and immersive nights in the White Isle on Mondays from June 1 – June 29, then from Sept 7 – Oct 5. For 10 whole years now, this party has been bringing festival-sized line-ups to Amnesia each and every week and to celebrate all that they will be hosting 10 special events under the 10 x 10 banner with legendary residents Chase & Status returning once more.

As well as this huge opening party and the weekly residencies, there will be a unique series of six spectacular parties from Do Not Sleep – dates to be announced soon – plus a very special guest with her own Friday night party, and plenty of live shows that will transform the world renowned Ibiza Terrace into something you have never witnessed before. Already, this is shaping up to be the most complete and comprehensive season in Amnesia’s long and storied history.