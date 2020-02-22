Avicii’s hit ‘My Feelings For You’ with Sebastien Drums turns 10 years old

By Guilherme Marouf 12

2010 was marked in the electronic music scene by the global emergence of yet another Swedish talent. Whether as Tim Berg with ‘Seek Bromance‘, or as a mysterious Avicii with stellar tracks like ‘My Feelings For You‘, that year came to the forefront with a new sound characterised by euphoria and contagious melodies. On its 10th birthday, We Rave You looks back at Avicii’s classic ‘My Feelings For You‘ alongside Sebastien Drums.

Launched by the label Ultra Music during the WMC of 2010 – also known as Miami Music Week – the track quickly reached the #1 of Beatport overall charts, having the massive support of artists such as David Guetta, Bob Sinclar, Laidback Luke, whilst being repeatedly played by Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1 and licensed to many heavyweight labels like Superstar (Germany), Vicious (Austria), Work Machine (France). Another point to be considered is that ‘My Feelings For You‘, in addition to being a collaboration between Avicii and French DJ/Producer Sebastien Drums, sampled another hit from the electronic scene of the iconic duo Cassius – ‘Feeling For You‘, released in 1999. The incredible production ability shown in this tracks combines old influences from the sample with the new, innovative sound that Avicii was producing back in 2010 to create one hell of a track.

Regardless of all the changes in electronic genres over the past few years, ‘My Feelings For You‘ continues to sound fresh and fit to be played at clubs or festivals by DJs all over the world. Be sure to check this Avicii and Sebastien Drums hit below.