Avicii’s anthem ‘Wake Me Up’ beats 1 billion streams on Spotify

The Tim Bergling Foundation, an institution responsible for preventing suicide in honor of Avicii, reported on its Instagram profile that the great hit ‘Wake Me Up‘ reached the incredible milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify and 2 billion views on Youtube.

‘Wake Me Up’ was released in 2013, together with the first album of the same name. It is worth mentioning that Avicii made the premiere of the track in his concert at Ultra Music Festival a couple of months before in Miami, with the live vocal of Aloe Blacc. The first reactions were not the best, given that many fans were reluctant to the new style of Avicii and the crossover between electronic and country music. Months later the track became an immeasurable success, being awarded the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance / Electronic Song, iHeartRadio Music Award for Dance Song of the Year, Echo Award for Song of the Year, and Teen Choice Award for Choice Electronic / Dance Song.

This proves that Avicii’s legacy will remain alive for generations to come. ‘Wake Me Up’ is a turning point in history, not only in electronic music but also in the music industry. On behalf of We Rave You we will keep preserving Tim’s memory and promote achievements like this.

Be sure to check below the emotional performance of Aloe Blacc during the Avicii Tribute Concert happened in December 2019.