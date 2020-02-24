Search

 

 

The whole Don Diablo fan community were gearing up for the biggest show of his career so far: ForeverXL. Following the massive FutureXL show, this promised to be even bigger and better than before and fans from all over the world were due to fly in for what would be the biggest gathering of Hexagonians so far, but unfortunately bad news has struck.

In a statement posted to Twitter just earlier, Don is putting the breaks on the show – for now. Due to be on May 9, it is now moving to another date that is yet to be announced by him and his team, but will still be at the Ziggo Dome by the looks of things. Citing several unforeseen circumstances as the reason, he stated that he would not be able to finish the ‘FOREVER’ album and documentary in time at the level of quality that he and his fans deserve to see. This does not affect any other tour dates that are currently on his schedule, and he will go on performing and releasing music as usual whilst he works on fine tuning the show for his fans.

A new date will be announced as soon as possible, and we will stay updated for all further information regarding this. Tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date, or you can request a refund using this form (please note: the deadline to send off the refund form is March 25). See the full statement by Don Diablo below.



