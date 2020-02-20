Cercle Festival 2020 unveils full line up

By Guilherme Marouf 38

Since 2016, Cercle has been producing unique experiences, organising, filming and broadcasting shows in carefully selected locations around the world, to show cultural heritage sites and landmarks through the prism of electronic music and video. With over a million subscribers on YouTube including impressive performances of Boris Brejcha at the Château de Fontainebleau, Fatboy Slim at British Airways i360, Solomun at the Théâtre Antique d’Orange and HOSH at Jai Vilas Palace. Last week, electronics fans were surprised with the announcement of Cercle Festival 2020 in Paris at the Museé Air + Space.

The event takes place on May 30 and 31, with three stages: A380, Ariane 5 Rocket and Concorde. The complete line-up was revealed with the announcement of the festival and will feature big names of the underground scene such as Amelie Lens, ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, Jeremy Olander, Maceo Plex, and Pan-Pot. You can find on Cercle’s website the artists per day.

The local Air + Space Museum, which will host the event, is located at Paris-Le Bourget airport. It was founded in 1919 and is considered a pioneer museum in the aeronautical and space industry.

So far, ticket sales have not yet started, but you can pre-register for Cercle Festival 2020 here.