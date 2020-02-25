Search

 

 

Top
claude vonstroke
Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Claude VonStroke unleashes his massive 4th studio album ‘Freaks & Beaks’

By
17

North-American iconic electronic music artist Claude VonStroke has just presented what will be his new album ‘Freaks & Beaks‘. This one becomes his 4th studio compilation apart from the personal album he dropped under his real name back in 2017. Including a total of 11 tracks, ‘Freaks & Beaks’ went out last Friday on his record label Dirtybird.

Just after celebrating this release with two massive shows in Berlin’s Kater Blau and at London’s legendary club Fabric, where fans were able to have a taste of the new LP, Claude will embark on a busy album world tour that will see him performing in different cities across North-America, South-America and Asia. Along with this, the ‘Who’s Afraid of Detroit? producer will be debuting new stage art shows improving the live experience, release a seasonal clothing line and manage the publication of a Dirtybird coffee table book, where fans will also have the opportunity to get it signed with two sessions in the British capital and New York.

This fantastic album showcases a range of unique songs that presents diverse sounds within a common genre. Starting with ‘Freaks Don’t Fail Me Now’ displays some robotic synths, in conjunction with chopped vocals that have also been cut and used during the track as hot cue sample points that give a lot of movement to the song. ‘Youngblood’ along with Wyatt Marshall present a more psychedelic continuous sound. Others like ‘Alpine Airpline’ delivers a more melodic side with saw synths and tuned vocals, while ‘All My People in The House’ is arguably the biggest tune in the album with more varied and uplifting rhythms that we would easily spot in a high-quality tech or tech house set.

Make sure you listen to the full ‘Freaks & Beaks’ album by Claude VonStroke. Check it out below:



Tags: , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

Tchami - real name Martin Bresso - is an artist who has one of the most loyal fanbases out there. Hailing from France, he is regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre. With multiple hits under his belt

News

Manchester. Liverpool. For anyone from the north west of England the two cities are fierce rivals, largely based on football, but often transcending into music too. While Liverpool has the obvious world-famous band, Manchester has the likes of The Smiths,

Available Now, Genres, Hardstyle, Releases

Léon Benschop and Kenneth Kroes who, together, are known by the name Audiotricz, are based in the Netherlands and are masters of the energetic hardstyle genre. Having known eachother since their childhoods, they began their duo journey together in 2013 when they