Claude VonStroke unleashes his massive 4th studio album ‘Freaks & Beaks’

By Pol Torà 17

North-American iconic electronic music artist Claude VonStroke has just presented what will be his new album ‘Freaks & Beaks‘. This one becomes his 4th studio compilation apart from the personal album he dropped under his real name back in 2017. Including a total of 11 tracks, ‘Freaks & Beaks’ went out last Friday on his record label Dirtybird.

Just after celebrating this release with two massive shows in Berlin’s Kater Blau and at London’s legendary club Fabric, where fans were able to have a taste of the new LP, Claude will embark on a busy album world tour that will see him performing in different cities across North-America, South-America and Asia. Along with this, the ‘Who’s Afraid of Detroit?‘ producer will be debuting new stage art shows improving the live experience, release a seasonal clothing line and manage the publication of a Dirtybird coffee table book, where fans will also have the opportunity to get it signed with two sessions in the British capital and New York.

This fantastic album showcases a range of unique songs that presents diverse sounds within a common genre. Starting with ‘Freaks Don’t Fail Me Now’ displays some robotic synths, in conjunction with chopped vocals that have also been cut and used during the track as hot cue sample points that give a lot of movement to the song. ‘Youngblood’ along with Wyatt Marshall present a more psychedelic continuous sound. Others like ‘Alpine Airpline’ delivers a more melodic side with saw synths and tuned vocals, while ‘All My People in The House’ is arguably the biggest tune in the album with more varied and uplifting rhythms that we would easily spot in a high-quality tech or tech house set.

Make sure you listen to the full ‘Freaks & Beaks’ album by Claude VonStroke. Check it out below: