Search

 

 

Top
daft punk
Editorials, Featured

Daft Punk album ‘Discovery’ turns 19 years old

By
16

It’s hard to deny the impact of Daft Punk on electronic music. The two incredible Frenchmen now have a career spanning over 20 years in electronic music, and it’s safe to say they’ve shook things up more than once. Back in January 1997 the group dropped their now seminal debut album Homework, which changed the game of house music forever and built the foundations for the ‘French touch’ house scene which was beginning to explode at that time. Four years later the group were to return with an album which is still widely considered as one of the greatest electronic albums ever made.

In 2001 Daft Punk released their sophomore album Discovery. At the time it divided some sections of their fanbase who were expecting a more harder-edged sound closer in line with Homework. However, the album generally received widespread acclaim and today it is often thought of as one of the best dance albums ever created. The incredible blend of funky, house driven sounds which were infused with more accessible pop aspects seen as something completely different to listeners of electronic music, and for many they had never heard music like this before. Tracks such as Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and Digital Love are instantly recognisable and appeal to people from all sorts of musical backgrounds, one of the reasons the album has been so successful. The production value on the record is also top notch, and Daft Punk’s infamous use of sampling is perhaps shown off best on this album.

Even today the album’s impact can still be heard in the sets of many DJs from all types of dance music, and they’ll always get a phenomenal response on dance floors across the globe. Daft Punk managed to create not just one of the finest dance records of all time in Discovery, but also one of the the best albums ever made and 19 years later it still sounds as good as the first time we all heard it.



Tags: , , ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]weraveyou.com

RELATED POSTS

Editorials

Everyone in the world knows the name Daft Punk. It doesn't matter if you're a massive electronic music fan or not, it's just a name that everyone has at least heard of once in their lives. Inspiring some of the best

Featured

We all agree that the passing of dance music megastar Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, has been one of the most tragic news in recent music history. However, the Swedish icon will forever be a living legend, as he has

News

There's some albums that are simply so timeless that they will live on forever and never get old and boring. One of those albums is the iconic 'Random Access Memories' by none other than superstar duo Daft Punk. Released back in 2013, it's weird to think