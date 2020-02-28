Search

 

 

As Disclosure will testify, musical comebacks are becoming more and more frequent these days. Following Swedish House Mafia‘s Miami reunion in 2018, and the recent return of Duck Sauce, (as well as continuing rumours regarding Hardwell, who retired in 2018), the latest act to return to the studio are Guy and Howard Lawrence (aka Disclosure). Earlier this week, after a hiatus away from releasing music, the Surrey-hailing duo returned with new track ‘Ecstacy’, and now, they’ve dropped their 5th single of the week! (Yes, you read that correctly).

It would certainly appear that the UK brothers have been busy in the studio during their break, and after dropping ‘Tondo’, Disclosure have now revealed ‘Etran’, ‘Expressing What Matters’ (featuring a sample of ‘Lowdown’, a 1976 track by Boz Scaggs), and ‘Get Close’. Credited as pioneer of the deep-house movement which dominated the dance industry around 2012/2013, Disclosure crafted a series of huge singles which made their way onto the pair’s debut album ‘Settle’, including ‘Latch’, ‘F For You’, ‘White Noise’, ‘You & Me’, and ‘Help Me Lose My Mind’. Allowing other artists such as Ben Pearce, Duke Dumont, Maya Jane Coles, and Chris Malinchak to pave the way for the sub-genre to flood into the mainstream, Disclosure ruled the dance world, and even supported Calvin Harris at the 2015 BBC Radio 1 in Ibiza event.

Now, Disclosure are back, and will even play at SAGA Festival in Romania this June, with the duo’s Izvor Park performance set to prove a real highlight on the Bucharest line-up. You can catch the latest release below and tweet us with your thoughts!



