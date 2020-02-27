Disclosure make their return with ‘Ecstasy’ and announce new tour dates

By Alshaan Kassam 15

After collaborating with Khalid on their masterpiece known as ‘Know Your Worth,’ Disclosure have shown no signs of slowing down in regards to their production. While many rely on Disclosure to get them through some of the darkest days, their eclectic sound undoubtedly brings you to the dance floor no matter where they are performing. From closing out one of Japan’s signature festivals known as Summer Sonic to even being nominated several times for the highly anticipated Grammy Awards, Disclosure are making their own waves by taking an innovative approach to certain genres. From electronic, house, garage and even techno, Disclosure’s attention to subtle details becomes apparent throughout their releases. Making their return for 2020, Disclosure have just released a vibrant new single ‘Ecstasy’ along with two more US tour dates.

A pure form of ecstasy indeed, the new single brings out their love for old school disco and soul recordings which are incorporated through various samples. Bringing all those craving some new Disclosure to the dance floor, unique sonic elements intertwined with a groovy tech house backdrop displays that Disclosure really can do it all in the studio. Excitingly, the quality of music this power-duo have been producing is only getting better and better as they have been teasing their fans on their official Instagram page with more announcements. With new tour dates taking place on April 14th at San Jose University and April 15th at the Santa Barbara Bowl, those who are looking to vibe out with Disclosure this spring can purchase tickets here. As Disclosure continues to push their sound into new directions, it is safe to say spring just got a whole lot better with these two producers back in our lives.

