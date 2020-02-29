DubVision tease their upcoming collab with Alesso

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

The Dutch producer duo DubVision have consistently been amongst the top artists for the progressive house lovers around the world. Almost after two months without a release in 2020, the duo consisting of Victor and Stephan Leicher have announced their upcoming track. They recently teased that they will release their collaboration with the Grammy-nominated progressive maestro Alesso.

On their official Instagram account, the Leicher brothers tried to surprise their fans by asking them to guess the collaborating artist. It wasn’t a tough nut to crack for their followers who had their moment of bliss after this reveal. Alesso has been a crucial figure in the electronic music industry as far as genres like electro and progressive house are concerned. His joint-venture with DubVision will be out on Friday.

DubVision had a special influence on the electronic music charts towards the end of 2019 when their bass-electro crossover single ‘Lambo‘ with Firebeatz came out on STMPD Records. Since then, new music has been on the horizon, and their B2B set with fellow progressive house producers Matisse & Sadko at the Ultra Music Festival Radio Stage is expected to feature a lot of unreleased stuff.

The upcoming release with Alesso is set to be one of their top highlights of the year. Take a listen to the instrumental version dropped by Alesso last year in London by clicking here.