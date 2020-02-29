DubVision tease their upcoming collab with Alesso
The Dutch producer duo DubVision have consistently been amongst the top artists for the progressive house lovers around the world. Almost after two months without a release in 2020, the duo consisting of Victor and Stephan Leicher have announced their upcoming track. They recently teased that they will release their collaboration with the Grammy-nominated progressive maestro Alesso.
On their official Instagram account, the Leicher brothers tried to surprise their fans by asking them to guess the collaborating artist. It wasn’t a tough nut to crack for their followers who had their moment of bliss after this reveal. Alesso has been a crucial figure in the electronic music industry as far as genres like electro and progressive house are concerned. His joint-venture with DubVision will be out on Friday.
DubVision had a special influence on the electronic music charts towards the end of 2019 when their bass-electro crossover single ‘Lambo‘ with Firebeatz came out on STMPD Records. Since then, new music has been on the horizon, and their B2B set with fellow progressive house producers Matisse & Sadko at the Ultra Music Festival Radio Stage is expected to feature a lot of unreleased stuff.
The upcoming release with Alesso is set to be one of their top highlights of the year. Take a listen to the instrumental version dropped by Alesso last year in London by clicking here.