EDC Las Vegas lineup
Events, Featured

EDC Las Vegas unveils full lineup poster

By
27

As the special anniversary edition of EDC Las Vegas nears – with just a few more months to go – all that was left to do after all tickets had been sold out was to reveal the lineup. Doing it a unique way, Pasquale Rotella (Insomniac head) hosts a very special edition of Night Owl Radio called ‘music through music’ lineup reveal. In a fun game of guess who, each stage has it’s own mix with clips of songs from the artists that are on each stage and the listeners/attendees have to guess who the artists are without any names being mentioned. It’s a fun, rapid-fire way of getting everyone involved and making the announcement process super interactive, but now they’ve just unveiled the full poster in all of it’s glory.

First thing that people notice when looking at the poster is that there’s a whole ton of names – similar to Tomorrowland’s poster – and it can be quite overwhelming, but it just shows that EDC go above and beyond to get the very best in electronic music. For one weekend in May, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the epicentre of the dance community, and now it’s time to break it down a bit.

Of course, there’s a few staple artists that are nearly always there and those are the likes of ExcisionDon DiabloRezzDavid Guetta, and Tiësto to name just a few. Going all out on the surprises, they’ve stepped their game up with the special b2b sets this year, which feature Timmy Trumpet and W&W’s 2 = 1 concept (debuted at AMF 2019), Dubfire b2b Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna and Jauz b2b Oliver Heldens among others.

There’s also many artists either returning to the EDC Las Vegas lineup after not being there last year or playing for the first time ever, and those names include ZeddBoys NoizePendulumKnife Party.

Check out the full poster below. EDC Las Vegas dates this year are May 15-17, and if you’re looking for a ticket now you should probably sign up for the waitlist here as tickets have been sold out since last year!



A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

