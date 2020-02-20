Festicket reveal festivals were dominated by Belgian DJs in 2019

By Phil Thüne 81

Did you ever want to know which DJ plays the most festivals per year? Well, you’re in luck, with the growing festival culture around the globe Festicket has again compiled a report and summarised which DJs and live acts performed at the most festivals in 2019, just as they did for 2018.

The gold, silver AND bronze medal for electronic music festivals goes to – insert drumroll please – the home country of Tomorrowland: Belgium. Belgium always had a giant festival culture allowing organisers to create many events using the latest technologies available on the market as there is a huge demand within the country itself. With its prime location in the centre of Europe, with borders to France, Germany, and the Netherlands, where electronic music is very prominent as well and traveling is easy from, Belgium is certainly one of the dance music hotspots right now.

The list is topped by Lost Frequencies, with 49 festivals around the globe in 21 countries across 3 continents, if you think about this, this is nearly one festival each weekend. Next up is his fellow Belgian: techno powerhouse, Charlotte de Witte with 39 festival performances in total. That is more than 1 festival performance every 2 weeks! The third spot on the podium goes to Tomorrowland residents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike with a whopping 30 performances, and followed by Amelie Lens with 28 festivals on her passport in 2019. The first non-Belgian DJ on the list is Dutch youngster Martin Garrix having performed on 26 festivals making it to 1 festival every 2 weeks.

Check out the full report on Festicket‘s website where you’ll also find the top 5 live performers of 2019 alongside highest performing DJs, or in the summary below.