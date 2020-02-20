JOYRYDE and Tchami collaboration potentially incoming

By Alshaan Kassam 59

Recognised for his genre-bending records and ferocious bass drops, JOYRYDE has been pushing the pedal since day one. Although much has progressed since our exclusive interview with the bass house god himself over two 2 years ago, JOYRYDE still remains true to his signature hard-hitting sound which undoubtedly gasses up the crowd with the utmost energy. Always full of surprises, JOYRYDE recently posted a photo on his official Twitter page featuring a nun ready to fire off a machine gun and stated “If Tchami and I ever worked together…“. The Parisian producer known as Tchami excitingly replied “Lets do this“, which has built the anticipation from both of their fan bases regarding what to expect in this iconic collaboration.

Unsurprisingly, both producers have had an epic start to the new year as JOYRYDE remains dedicated to crafting new single’s in the studio while simultaneously travelling the world. After his iconic ‘Brave Tour‘ which hit every continent in the world, every single song he played behind the decks was an original or remix someone has done for him which further perpetuates his vision for fans to connect with his music on a personal level. Now if we all know Tchami well enough, the pioneer of future house is determined to continue to build his imprint known as Confession with a goal to promote artists which include Malaa, Mercer, AC Slater and more. Recently announcing his ‘Elevation Tour‘ which is kicking off in Columbus, Ohio on February 25th, Tchami is ready to bless his fan base in North America with his enigmatic future house singles.

Currently, it is undecided when the collaboration will be released however with JOYRYDE in the works of a new album soon, fans can expect the potential collaboration between these bass house connoisseurs to hopefully be out by this year. Either way, 2020 is about to kick off a new wave from these two producers.