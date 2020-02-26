Search

 

 

Aimed at pushing the electronic music scene to far new levels, the German project Kraftwerk has successfully completed 50 years in the industry. The Grammy-winning band was established by Florian Schneider and Ralf Hutter in 1970. Since then, they have been leading the revolution of electro-pop and synth-pop.

On an occasion as enormous as their half-decade anniversary, all of us were expecting something really special from Kraftwerk. And as it turns out, they haven’t disappointed at all. On Monday, an exclusive summer tour across the United States was announced by the German maestros. The tour will commence on 19th June and is set to cover the whole of July 2020.

After four long years, Kraftwerk will finally bring their widely acclaimed 3-D show to the United States. Starting off at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, the six-week-long tour will conclude at the Oshega Music and Arts Festival in Montreal. Moreover, it will also cover some renowned locations including the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Find the full schedule here.

Much to the delight of all the electronic music lovers, the tickets for the 3-D acts are expected to go live on Thursday. Meanwhile, check out one of their live shows from 2018.



