Martin Garrix feat. Clinton Kane – Drown

By Barbara Potrc 2

Martin Garrix, the Dutch EDM superstar has just blessed us with some fresh music. After his hugely successful collaboration ‘Used To Love’ with Dean Lewis got an acoustic makeover, Martin is finally releasing his first original single of 2020 called ‘Drown’ featuring Clinton Kane. Garrix has been keeping himself busy as usual, constantly touring the world, uncovering new talents and delivering amazing music. Getting an insight into behind the scenes of his crazy life has never been easier than now, with weekly episodes of his fourth season of The Martin Garrix Show, available on YouTube.

His latest release ‘Drown’ is a collaboration with Clinton Kane, 21 year old singer and songwriter who was born in Norway, but spent most of his life moving around, living in different countries, including Perth, Australia. He became widely popular because of his YouTube channel, where he posted covers of well known artists like The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles. Later on he started posting his original tracks like ‘this is what having a massive crush on someone feels like’, ‘this is what a toxic relationship feels like’ and ‘this is what heartbreak feels like’. All of the songs have a really deep meaning and lyrics that the listeners can relate to, which resulted in more than 4 million plays of the tracks and bigger recognition of Clinton on social media platforms.

‘Drown’ is an uplifting EDM/pop crossover track, with catchy beats and emotional lyrics. It is definitely set to be a hit and maybe even followed up with a remix pack. At the same time as the track also the official video was released, which you can check out above. Here is what Martin and Clinton said about working together:

Martin: “Making this track with my friend Clinton Kane was amazing! He is crazy talented and we get along very well making the studio sessions loads of fun! I’m really happy with the end result.” Clinton: “Martin is such a warm human and a mad talent. It was heaps of fun writing and working with him on this track. We actually only met after the song was fully finished due to logistical issues and volcanic eruptions. Thank god for technology! Love him to death.”

Listen to the first original Martin Garrix track of 2020, ‘Drown’ below: