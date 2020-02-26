Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet -“Falling”

By Nicole Pepe 1

Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet have just released an explosive new single called ‘Falling’ just in time for festival season. Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel) returns to a heavy-hitting progressive/big-room style shortly after the release of his dance-pop works titled ‘Stay’ and ‘I See’. The song is a collaboration with Australian DJ/producer Timmy Trumpet (real name Timothy Jude Smith) who’s hit songs include ‘Oracle’ and ‘Metaphor’.

This song is jam-packed with everything we love about house music. Enticing vocals, a catchy hook and of course, one banger of a drop. However, Romero and Trumpet turn it up a notch by cranking the bpm up to 138bpm (ten more beats per minute than your typical progressive house track) which guarantees that your feet will not stop moving throughout this track! ‘Falling’ also brings us back to the golden era of progressive house, with small nods to dancefloor favorites such as Romero’s ‘Like Home’ that features Australian duo NERVO, as well as reminisce of his Avicii collaboration ‘I Could Be The One’, we may even hear the slightest twinge of ‘Better Off Alone’ by Alice DJ. Whichever way you look at it, one thing is for sure, progressive and big-room house will still continue to thrive long into the new decade and ‘Falling’ solidifies even the slightest doubt.

Stream ‘Falling’ by Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet below.