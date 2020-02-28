Rüfüs Du Sol & The Chemical Brothers announce concert screenings for Bushfire Relief

By James Todoroski 4

Rüfüs Du Sol & The Chemical Brothers are teaming up to deliver two encapsulating concert screenings in aid of Bushfire Relief in Australia. Taking place on one night only on March 4th in Melbourne and Sydney simulaneously, the Ritz Theatre in Randwick will be open for Sydney-siders, while Melbournians will be able to see the live concert films at the world’s largest operating IMAX screen at the Melbourne Museum.

After announcing their ‘Live From Joshua Tree’ film, which premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Australians are bringing the film home for their fellow compatriots to bare witness, with all proceeds raised from the two events, going toward the Australian Red Cross bush fire relief appeal. Viewers will also get the chance to see The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Don’t Think’, combining for more than 2 hours of musical amazement.

This Australian Summer has been the worst on record, with bushfires ripping through more than 12 million acres of land and killing at least 24 people and millions of animals. Millions of dollars and an abundance of support have flowed in from all across the globe, to help rebuild the communities and lives of those impacted during the devastation, however a sliver of light has appeared, with all fires in NSW now under control. Furthermore, the last of the major Victorian bushfires have also been classified as under control.

For more information and tickets to the bushfire relief screenings, check out the link here.