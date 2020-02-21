SAGA Festival unveils a massive phase three lineup

By Ellie Mullins 71

The debut edition of ALDA and Insomniac’s exciting SAGA Festival is approaching quickly, and the entire world is waiting in anticipation. In June, some of the biggest acts will gather with massive crowds in Bucharest, Romania for a weekend of non-stop fun. Recently, SAGA hosted a launch party in Bucharest to show more of a glimpse into the mysterious world of this new festival. It showed more insight into the theme through ‘the story of SAGA’, and with it also came the anticipated third wave of artist names.

Kicking it off is no other than the electrifying trumpet extraordinaire Timmy Trumpet. Bursting onto the scene, he always puts on a performance of epic proportions, and his performance at SAGA will definitely be no different as he dances all over the stage, making the endless sea of fans move non-stop to his epic tunes. Up next is award winning duo Vini Vici. Making their way all over the world with their sets that can only be described as a true phenomenon to be witnessed, they will light up the stage and will no doubt bring in a massive crowd of loyal fans. Singer and songwriter Zara Larsson is known as one of the essential voices of electronic music – with collaborations with the likes of Clean Bandit and David Guetta – and she’s going to bring her beautiful vocals to SAGA during her live show. Trance king Dash Berlin is going to bestow a set full of euphoric vibes to a crowd that will no doubt fill the stage, and with Laidback Luke and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano also on the bill, this is one event not to be missed this summer.

Representing the underground vibes in the third phase is the legendary Adam Beyer. With an extensive discography of popular tracks, he will be one of the highlights of the weekend. Other names like ARTBAT, Denis Sulta, Enrico Sangiuliano and Kölsch to name just a few also lead the underground lineup, making this one of the most stacked lineups of the year so far (and it isn’t even done yet).

In addition to this, the Romanian festival have also unveiled their plans to go green in partnership with WWF. Becoming a sustainable event, it will see the festival aim to reduce their carbon footprint and enroll as many people as possible to reduce their waste. In addition to this, they will also work with Reciclad’OR as the official green partner to ensure every attendee is being as eco-conscious as possible. SAGA Festival takes place June 5-7, and you can view all the names announced so far below, as well as purchase tickets via this link.