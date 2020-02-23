Stephz – Matrix

By Ellie Mullins 28

With Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Avicii among his influences, Stephz is paving his own way in the electronic scene. He’s made quite a name for himself with his past releases, and his achievements at such a young age are impressive. His big room bangers are quintessential party starters, and he has proven time and time again that he knows exactly what goes into creating the ultimate great track. His hard work shines through delightfully, and his growing fanbase is taking clear note of this.

Always giving people something to listen to, his steady stream of EP and single releases have spilled over into 2020, and now the maestro has something new to give us. ‘Matrix’ is his newest single, fresh out of the studio, and he’s once again honing in on his signature big room sound to create an explosive track worthy of being played at ear-splitting volumes. Layering in synth after synth, it’s a track that appears simple but is actually complex with layers upon layers of melodies that all lap over each other to create something exciting and refreshing to listen to. The build-ups are just as exciting and powerful as the drop, which means that overall this is one stellar production that deserves to be known to the world and the producers leading the scene right now.

‘Matrix’ is an excellent addition to the expanding discography that Stephz has, and we wouldn’t blame you for having it on repeat! You can stream the track below, as well as checking out his Facebook page here for all future content by the artist.