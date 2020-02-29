Tchami drops first 2 singles from his debut album

By Phil Thüne 4

Just after getting fans excited for announcing his debut album last week, Tchami has dropped the first 2 singles, ‘Proud’ featuring Daecolm and ‘Ghosts’ featuring HANA, from the upcoming album.

With ‘Ghosts’, Tchami is re-inforcing the ethereal house style that he recently started favouring, with a growing love for the sound within his loyal fanbase. ‘Proud’ on the other hand relies on strong melodies that appear to be inspired by exotic settings, with Tchami – real name Martin Bresso – combining them with soulful verses from Daecolm.

While we’re still waiting for an official release date of Tchami’s album, these 2 tracks should give a good insight into what the Parisian future house pioneering DJ and producer has in store for us. The legendary producer has released massive tracks like ‘Promesses‘, ‘Afterlife‘, ‘Shot Caller‘, and ‘Made In France‘ more recently alongside fellow Frenchmen DJ Snake, Malaa, and Mercer, and his versatility across these releases leaves plenty of opportunity to push his sound even further with the upcoming album.

Both of the new singles are now available on major streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, so be sure to check them out via the links below. Are you as excited as we are for the upcoming Tchami album now?