Search

 

 

Top
Tchami album
Available Now, Future House, Genres, Releases

Tchami drops first 2 singles from his debut album

By
4

Just after getting fans excited for announcing his debut album last week, Tchami has dropped the first 2 singles, ‘Proud’ featuring Daecolm and ‘Ghosts’ featuring HANA, from the upcoming album.

With Ghosts’, Tchami is re-inforcing the ethereal house style that he recently started favouring, with a growing love for the sound within his loyal fanbase. ‘Proud’ on the other hand relies on strong melodies that appear to be inspired by exotic settings, with Tchami – real name Martin Bresso – combining them with soulful verses from Daecolm.

While we’re still waiting for an official release date of Tchami’s album, these 2 tracks should give a good insight into what the Parisian future house pioneering DJ and producer has in store for us. The legendary producer has released massive tracks like ‘Promesses‘, ‘Afterlife‘, ‘Shot Caller‘, and ‘Made In France‘ more recently alongside fellow Frenchmen DJ Snake, Malaa, and Mercer, and his versatility across these releases leaves plenty of opportunity to push his sound even further with the upcoming album.

Both of the new singles are now available on major streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, so be sure to check them out via the links below. Are you as excited as we are for the upcoming Tchami album now?



Tags: , , , , , , ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

Tchami - real name Martin Bresso - is an artist who has one of the most loyal fanbases out there. Hailing from France, he is regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre. With multiple hits under his belt

News

Recognised for his genre-bending records and ferocious bass drops, JOYRYDE has been pushing the pedal since day one. Although much has progressed since our exclusive interview with the bass house god himself over two 2 years ago, JOYRYDE still remains true

Events, News

Ultra Music Festival is finally returning to its home location, Bayfront Park, in its hometown of Miami, FL. Breathtaking views onto Biscayne Bay, the iconic scenery of downtown Miami and the stages right in-between, and the whole music industry in one place for Miami Music Week.