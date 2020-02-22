Search

 

 

Tchami album
Tchami announces debut album is in the works, plus two tracks coming this week

Tchami – real name Martin Bresso – is an artist who has one of the most loyal fanbases out there. Hailing from France, he is regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre. With multiple hits under his belt such as ‘Promesses’‘After Life’ and ‘Adieu’, he keeps cranking out hit after hit and never drops the ball on delivering superb productions. Performing (sometimes with Malaa for ‘No Redemption’ sets) all over the world at the very best venues and festivals to massive crowds, it seems like he’s done everything. One thing he hasn’t done yet though is release an album.

Releasing a debut album is something super important and special to artists from every genre, and now Tchami has revealed that his next project is exactly that. It’s been a long time coming, and the tracks may arrive sooner than you think, with two new singles dropping this Tuesday. It is unknown as to whether ‘Proud‘ and ‘Ghosts‘ are album tracks, but they are also listed as Single 1 and Single 2, so this could be start of the long awaited album! It’s already proving to be a massive and busy year for the future house legend, with a previous tweet of his also confirming that he wants to work on a collaboration with JOYRYDE – which could already either be finished or in the works.

Ready to conquer the scene once again during 2020, Tchami is an artist that will always stay relevant and popular throughout the years. Check out the tweet below confirming the long awaited Tchami album, and keep an eye on the We Rave You website and his socials for information on it as it becomes available. He’s currently on his Elevation tour in North America, and you can view dates and buy tickets via this link.

 

“Ghosts” and “Proud” drops Tuesday 👀

