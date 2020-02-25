The Chainsmokers headline ‘TIDAL Presents: SLS Live’ at Miami Music Week 2020

By Alshaan Kassam 8

Crafting some of the finest singles which incorporate a pop and electronic feel, The Chainsmoker’s have undoubtedly built their fan base by releasing vibrant and catchy singles for listeners to jam out to all year round. Quickly gaining popularity from top singles such as ‘#Selfie’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ featuring Daya, the power duo have consistently climbed the Billboard Charts and have even earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop duo. After an epic start to the year travelling the world and announcing their residency for Wynn Nightlife, The Chainsmokers continue to brighten up the industry by headlining an ongoing partnership event between TIDAL and sbe for TIDAL presents: SLS live for Miami Music Week on March 31, 2020.

TIDAL has been creating their own wave in the music industry becoming recognized as an an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. By being widely available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts and thousands of expertly curated playlists to promote artist discovery. On the other hand, sbe is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience which ranges from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to even hotels and residences through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program. The event known as TIDAL Presents: SLS Live” follows the recent concert series “Delano Live Presented by TIDAL” which featured performances from worldwide acts such as DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. Making life even sweeter during Miami Music Week, sbe hotel guests will have access to TIDAL as an in-room entertainment amenity through a dedicated content channel.

Tickets to this year’s event can be purchased here and luckily all TIDAL members will have a chance to enter to win tickets closer to the event date.