Tiësto releases energetic remix of Halsey’s ‘You should be sad’

By Alshaan Kassam 85

After confirming he will be missing this year’s Ultra Music Festival, Tiësto has unarguably shown that he will not be slowing down his production skills anytime soon. From bringing out the energy through his remixes with world renowned artists such as Kanye West, Coldplay and even John Legend, the Dutch don has the ability to master his craft through his festival ready production style. Just when we thought we did not need a remix of Halsey’s powerful single “You should be sad,” Tiësto has just released an energetic remix of this catchy single to kick off spring festival season in the best way possible.

With an electro-pop vibe throughout the single, a soft guitar chorus along with Halsey’s breathtaking vocals take listeners into a feeling of euphoria. As goosebumps run down your spine, Halsey voice feels as if she is singing directly from her heart which are intertwined with subtle hints of Tiësto’s vibrant instrumentals. Flowing smoothly into the main chorus, Tiësto brings out a progressive house beat to the remix which will remind you why this Dutch producer is one of a kind in the industry. Embracing a more pop-oriented electronic approach on his way to becoming a Grammy-nominated producer, Tiësto’s attention to remain true to Halsey’s uplifting vibes the original song entailed does not go unnoticed. If you are looking for a new single to get you through the most difficult days, this one is undoubtedly the one.

Check out the single below and let us know what you think in the comments.