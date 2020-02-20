Search

 

 

Top
Tiesto Avicii
News

Tiësto teases unreleased Avicii tracks on Club Life 672

By
28

Dutch megastar Tiësto has been teasing brand new music on his latest episode of his reputed radio show Club Life. However, this time the ‘Adagio For Strings’ producer did not preview his own tracks but the ones from the late icon artist Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii.

After the release of Avicii’s posthumous album ‘Tim’ back in June last year, everyone expected this would be it and no more songs from the Swedish legend would be coming out. The 12-track compilation had it all and featured amazing collaborations with deep meanings and great melodies, which was a perfect ending to his legacy. However, non-other than Tiësto proved us wrong and demonstrated that Avicii hasn’t had his last word yet, as he plaid not one, nor two but a total of three new singles from the Swede that had not been heart originally.

As in tracks including ‘Wake Me Up‘ or ‘SOS‘, his first track I Wanna Be Free‘ features vocals from Aloe Blacc and showcases a different sound to their previews collaborations. With the background sounds of a combination of funky acoustic and electric guitars the track has this country catchy laidback rhythm more proximate to his latest days. Oppositely to this one, the next two tracks ‘We Burn’ and ‘Now That We Found Love‘ sound way more familiar. ‘We Burn‘ features vocals from the singer Sandro Cavazza, who also sang in other great Avicii tracks like ‘Without You‘. Although it has been premiered by Tiësto, this one is well known as it was plaid by Avicii himself at his Ultra Miami set back in 2016. ‘Now That We Found Love’ features another one of his great singer friends Wyclef Jean singing over what seems to be the instrumental version of ‘Friend Of Mine‘.

As exciting as this sounds, there are no further news and doesn’t look like these will be released anytime soon. But in own Tiësto’s words “Let’s hope they get released soon, and if not, you can find them somewhere on the web

Listen to the three unreleased Avicii tracks below (32:43):



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured

The International Dance Music Awards have been gracing the electronic music industry for the past 33 years. In 2020, the 34th edition of the annual event will be held from 16th March onwards. In the wake of the announcement of

Genres, Industry, News, Progressive House

The Tim Bergling Foundation, an institution responsible for preventing suicide in honor of Avicii, reported on its Instagram profile that the great hit 'Wake Me Up' reached the incredible milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify and 2 billion views on

Featured, News

Almost two years on from his death, the world continues to remember Avicii, with his posthumous LP 'TIM' winning two Grammis at the Swedish awards show, according to TIM co-producer, Carl Falk. The album, which was released last year, featured huge hits like