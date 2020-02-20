Tiësto teases unreleased Avicii tracks on Club Life 672

By Pol Torà 28

Dutch megastar Tiësto has been teasing brand new music on his latest episode of his reputed radio show Club Life. However, this time the ‘Adagio For Strings’ producer did not preview his own tracks but the ones from the late icon artist Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii.

After the release of Avicii’s posthumous album ‘Tim’ back in June last year, everyone expected this would be it and no more songs from the Swedish legend would be coming out. The 12-track compilation had it all and featured amazing collaborations with deep meanings and great melodies, which was a perfect ending to his legacy. However, non-other than Tiësto proved us wrong and demonstrated that Avicii hasn’t had his last word yet, as he plaid not one, nor two but a total of three new singles from the Swede that had not been heart originally.

As in tracks including ‘Wake Me Up‘ or ‘SOS‘, his first track ‘I Wanna Be Free‘ features vocals from Aloe Blacc and showcases a different sound to their previews collaborations. With the background sounds of a combination of funky acoustic and electric guitars the track has this country catchy laidback rhythm more proximate to his latest days. Oppositely to this one, the next two tracks ‘We Burn’ and ‘Now That We Found Love‘ sound way more familiar. ‘We Burn‘ features vocals from the singer Sandro Cavazza, who also sang in other great Avicii tracks like ‘Without You‘. Although it has been premiered by Tiësto, this one is well known as it was plaid by Avicii himself at his Ultra Miami set back in 2016. ‘Now That We Found Love’ features another one of his great singer friends Wyclef Jean singing over what seems to be the instrumental version of ‘Friend Of Mine‘.

As exciting as this sounds, there are no further news and doesn’t look like these will be released anytime soon. But in own Tiësto’s words “Let’s hope they get released soon, and if not, you can find them somewhere on the web”

Listen to the three unreleased Avicii tracks below (32:43):