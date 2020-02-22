Tomorrowland Winter to stream through Insight TV

By Ryan Ford 9

With one month to go until the biggest names in EDM take to the slopes, Tomorrowland Winter have unveiled their streaming partners as Insight TV.

Once again, the world renowned winter music festival is set to take over Alpe d’Huez in France, with a week of parties 2000 metres above sea level. This years edition see the likes of Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Martin Garrix set to appear throughout 7 days of mayhem. If you are unlucky enough to not be attending the festival this time round, do not fear, as it appears the team at Tomorrowland Winter have unveiled their streaming partners who will help bring the festival sights and sounds to your living room.

For 2020, Insight TV will be bringing you the madness live in 4K, UHD and HD and will be available through social and online platforms across the world. Insight TV will be providing their streaming services for only 3 days of Tomorrowland Winter; you can tune in from Wednesday March 18 to Friday March 20.

We can’t wait to see what the live stream has in store for us; we hope it will provide the same kind of incredible footage that we saw in the recent “30-days until Tomorrowland Winter” stream a few days ago in which Afrojack confirmed new music. To get yourselves “warmed up” why not check out the new trailer for The Book of Wisdom: The Frozen Chapter below!