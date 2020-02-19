TripL – Never Gonna Give You Up

By Ellie Mullins 97

Remember Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’? Well, now it’s been given the future house treatment by TripL. TripL are a dynamic DJ duo with many, many years of experience behind them within the realm of DJing and producing music. Starting off by listening to trance, they later moved to house and are currently genre-hopping, and don’t dare to be boxed into just one style or sound. They won the MTV EMA award in the category of “Best Israeli Act” for their music video ‘This Whole Damn World’ back in 2014, and have been truly unstoppable since then with massive support from their fans and fellow producers alike to back it all up.

Going back to ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, that’s also the name of TripL’s brand new single, and it’s garnered the support from Don Diablo and has been chosen to be released on Hexagon, Don’s very own imprint. It’s been a year in the making from the creation to the release, and now it’s finally in the hands of streaming platforms worldwide. What instantly strikes the listener about this track is the futuristic twist on the iconic vocals, transporting it from the 80’s to the modern day dance music world in an effective and striking way, and it’s proving popular with anyone coming across the track! So far, it has climbed to the top five position on Beatport’s Future House Chart, top 10 on 1001tracklists Newcomer Charts, has received radio airplay all over multiple countries (Europe, North America and Australia so far) and has racked up some impressive streaming numbers to date!

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ is out now via Hexagon, and is available to listen to below.