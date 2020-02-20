Ultra Abu Dhabi releases stellar lineup with Eric Prydz, Seth Troxler, Alesso & more

By Alshaan Kassam 49

After proving they really can go to any corner of the world with the continuation of Ultra Korea 2020, Ultra Worldwide has been maintaining their position as the world’s largest music festival brand by announcing festivals in countries such as Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico and much more for attendees to dance their heart out to as the sun comes down. Continuing to build their brand around the world, Ultra Worldwide will make its Middle East debut with the announcement of Ultra Abu Dhabi on March 5 – 6, 2020. With an stellar lineup as usual, Ultra Abu Dhabi has brought out some of the finest producers including Eric Prydz, Alesso, DJ Snake, Dash Berlin, Major Lazer, Zedd and more to kick off the main stage on the brightest note.

The two-day festival will take place in one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations and a pinnacle of luxury in the United Emirates. As part of Abu Dhabi Music Week and for the very first time in history, Ultra Abu Dhabi will take on the du Arena on Yas Island with some of the world’s best artists and a breathtaking audiovisual experience for all. While some may stay at the main stage the whole day, what really puts Ultra on top in the music industry is the release of their highly anticipated Resistance lineup. With techno gods Luciano, Seth Troxler and Sasha | John Digweed blessing the stage, those who are in need of their techno fix are in for a special treat in Abu Dhabi this year. With Ultra being diverse as always, Ultra Abu Dhabi will also welcome Barong Family’s very own RayRay as well as hard-hitting acts such as Japanese bass producer DJ Natsumi to tear down Ultra in the best way possible. If the location known as Abu Dhabi is enough to convince you to buy your tickets, be sure to act fast here as tickets are already down to Tier 3.

Check out the full lineup below and let us know who you are excited to see in the comments.