Ultra Music Festival 2018
Ultra Music Festival releases full mainstage lineup

One of the biggest and most popular festivals in the world, Ultra Music Festival has just announced its full mainstage lineup. With phase 1 and 2 both turning heads, they have delighted fans with yet another announcement. Among the other amazing talents they also confirmed that Eric Prydz will be returning to the main stage for the first time since 2014. The lineup consists of various A-list artists, which will be representing different electronic music genres throughout the weekend, making sure that there is something for every taste. Ultra just shared a video listing the artists which will be performing and giving us a great teaser of what we can expect in March. Check the video below:

The video is highly energetic, presenting Ultra Music Festival Miami in the best way possible. Below you can find the list of artists that will be bringing the heat to the main stage in alphabetical order:

Above & Beyond
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
The Return of Dash Berlin
David Guetta
DJ SNAKE
Eric Prydz
Fedde Le Grande
Fisher
Frank Walker
J. Worra
KSHMR Presents Dharma
Kygo
Laidback Luke
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Nicky Romero
Oliver Heldens
Tchami
Vini Vici

Next to this, many more artists from all around the world will showcase their talents at Bayfront Park in Miami on the third weekend of March. The festival will be introducing quite a few changes this year, one of them being a new initiative called “Mission: Home”, the main goal of which is educating people about sustainability, climate change, protecting our home – the world and preventing pollution. You definitely do not want to miss out on this crazy festival season kick off, tickets are selling out fast as per usual, but there are still some left, so make sure to grab yours in time over here.



22 year old Slovenian currently living in Amsterdam. Pursuing my dreams of working behind the scenes of music industry by studying International Music Management.

[email protected]

