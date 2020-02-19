Ultra Music Festival releases full mainstage lineup

By Barbara Potrc 121

One of the biggest and most popular festivals in the world, Ultra Music Festival has just announced its full mainstage lineup. With phase 1 and 2 both turning heads, they have delighted fans with yet another announcement. Among the other amazing talents they also confirmed that Eric Prydz will be returning to the main stage for the first time since 2014. The lineup consists of various A-list artists, which will be representing different electronic music genres throughout the weekend, making sure that there is something for every taste. Ultra just shared a video listing the artists which will be performing and giving us a great teaser of what we can expect in March. Check the video below:

The video is highly energetic, presenting Ultra Music Festival Miami in the best way possible. Below you can find the list of artists that will be bringing the heat to the main stage in alphabetical order:

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

The Return of Dash Berlin

David Guetta

DJ SNAKE

Eric Prydz

Fedde Le Grande

Fisher

Frank Walker

J. Worra

KSHMR Presents Dharma

Kygo

Laidback Luke

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Tchami

Vini Vici

Next to this, many more artists from all around the world will showcase their talents at Bayfront Park in Miami on the third weekend of March. The festival will be introducing quite a few changes this year, one of them being a new initiative called “Mission: Home”, the main goal of which is educating people about sustainability, climate change, protecting our home – the world and preventing pollution. You definitely do not want to miss out on this crazy festival season kick off, tickets are selling out fast as per usual, but there are still some left, so make sure to grab yours in time over here.