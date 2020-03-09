35th Winter Music Conference rescheduled amid Coronavirus concerns

By Phil Thüne 1

After a number of conferences and festivals worldwide being cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, generally referred to as the Coronavirus, the next major event in the industry, the annual Winter Music Conference that is taking place in Miami Beach, will be rescheduled.

The Winter Music Conference, which is owned by Ultra, usually takes place on the first three days of Miami Music Week. It is also home to the International Dance Music Awards, which have taken place years since 1985, with the exception of 2017.

As countries are taking more drastic approaches, forcing events over a certain attendee threshold to be cancelled, like Ultra Music Festival Miami and Tomorrowland Winter, and some countries imposing travel restrictions and additional screenings into place to fight to the global epidemic of the virus, more and more events are forced to be cancelled. While this is frustrating and disappointing for attendees, organizers and artists after preparing so long for these, it’s important that organizers and government officials put public health at the top of their priority lists.

Read the full announcement posted below and, if you were a pass holder, keep an eye out for communications, as updates will be provided by the Winter Music Conference organizers directly.