Above & Beyond postpone London acoustic shows

By Ellie Mullins 12

The famed Above & Beyond acoustic concept is an extra special occasion for any fan to witness. Taking their famous tracks and turning them into emotional and stunning acoustic renditions, there’s no dry eye in the house when they play and a few months ago they announced their Acoustic III tour which would see them take to major cities such as London, Los Angeles, Toronto and many more. We all knew that the London dates would arguably be the most special considering that the city is the trio’s hometown, but now a spanner has been thrown into the works, ultimately putting a halt to the tour plans.

The spanner is, of course, the COVID-19 virus and following UK government advice, which deems large public gatherings to not be safe and not go ahead, Above & Beyond have made the tough decision to postpone the four London dates at the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace in April. Pending an announcement, the shows will be rescheduled to a later date and refunds will be offered if attendees cannot make the different dates.

It’s not yet clear if this will affect the rest of the dates spanning from May 17 to July 1 in America and Canada, but it seems this is not the case with Above & Beyond only addressing the London shows and not any others, which could change at any moment. You can view the official statement which was posted to their social media accounts below, and stay tuned for news on new dates and refund options.