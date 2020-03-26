Above & Beyond’s Paavo Siljamaki shares positive message while recovering from coronavirus

By Mike Davies 18

Above & Beyond’s Paavo Siljamaki has taken to Instagram to share a video describing his experiences of being diagnosed with COVID-19. Paavo took to the platform to explain that he’d been diagnosed by “multiple doctors” and suspects he caught the virus two weeks ago in Bali, having received a massage from a man who had the characteristic “persistent dry cough”. Paavo is now in day 11 of his recovery and is seemingly doing well.

Aside from his diagnosis, the video is not a news bulletin from Paavo, the likes of which we are all used to and increasingly fear – quite the opposite. As you will see, his video message starts by “checking in to see how we’re doing” and his admission of having been diagnosed is almost incidental. His main message is almost the epitome of a Finnish phenomenon called “Sisu“, which has no literal English translation, but is a characteristic Finns such as Paavo regard as part of their national character – stoic determination, tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery, and resilience. It comes to the fore in perhaps the most important, moving, and relevant point of Paavo’s message – “a big part of being ill, is also being afraid”.

Paavo also expresses his gratitude to those who have cared for him since being diagnosed, in particular the NHS in the UK (where he resides) and the huge efforts people have made to help us through this crisis, a message we can all share at this time, and a rare message of positivity in a world full of serious news.

Check out Above & Beyond’s Paavo Siljamaki full livestream message via his Instagram here.