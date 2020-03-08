Adam Beyer shares two-hour Amnesia Milan mix for 500th episode of Drumcode Radio

By Ellie Mullins 2

The Drumcode label has become one of the highest quality and most well-respected imprints of the techno scene, and it’s all thanks to boss Adam Beyer. Founded back in 1996, it’s had years of success behind it (with many years in front of it too) but continues to be ahead of the game with the finger on the pulse of the cutting edge of techno. As an extension of the label, Beyer started up Drumcode Radio in 2010, featuring Alan Fitzpatrick for its first ever episode, and the first year included some thrilling episodes featuring the likes of Joseph Capriati, Ida Engberg and recordings from places such as Berghain, Amsterdam Dance Event and Ibiza. Since then, it has enjoyed a decade of fine mixes and shows, and now it has reached an incredible 500 episode milestone.

To celebrate a whopping 500 episodes, Beyer recorded his full two-hour set from Amnesia Milan and put it straight onto the radio show for fans all over the world to enjoy. As fans of his will know, his sets are a true sensory overload of banging tune after banging tune and mixes to delight the senses, and we get a taste of this in that very episode.

With tracks from the likes of Loco & Jam, Dubfire, Patrick Topping and many more fantastic artists, this is a mix that commands attention and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate 500 episodes of Drumcode Radio than with this.

You can view the mix here, along with the complete tracklist. Prepare to have this one on repeat as Beyer showcases his incredible mixing talents and ability to throw down a stunning heater of a set and check out the Drumcode website for all past episodes of the iconic radio show.