Afrojack finally releases long-awaited collab with Blinders

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The first couple of months of 2020 have really been crucial for Afrojack. From the announcement of his new techno alias “Kapuchon” to the return of his record label Wall to Spinnin’ records, the Dutch record producer hasn’t failed to amaze his fans with all these surprises. Just a few days after the release of the single “All Night“, his much-awaited collaboration with Blinders titled Hydra is finally out on STMPD Records.

Lining it up alongside the electro-pop hit No Beef, Afrojack was featuring this track in almost every live act since Tomorrowland 2019. Now that this fine piece of electro-house work has been released, all his admirers can expect even more IDs in the upcoming sets.

Teaming up alongside STMPD’s renowned electro-house producer Blinders, Afrojack has decided to associate this track with his alias NLW. Originated from his name “Nick van de Wall”, NLW typically represents all of his projects that are more oriented towards bass house. Hydra marks the return of the NLW alias after three years since it last featured in 2017. Meanwhile, Hydra also serves as the first release for Blinders since May 2019 when he came up with the single “Higher Needs.”

Check out the Tomorrowland 2019 set that features Hydra as an ID –