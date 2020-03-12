Afterlife São Paolo postponed amid Coronavirus concerns

By Phil Thüne 1

Italian DJ and Producer duo Tale Of Us is touring the globe bringing their infamous melodic techno sounds to more and more people as part of their Afterlife shows. The São Paolo stop, which was planned for this Saturday, March 14th, 2020, has now been postponed due to the ongoing and developing situation around the COVID-19, referred to as the Coronavirus, pandemic affecting the world at the moment.

As countries are putting restrictions into place around travel and mass gatherings as advised by their federal and the world health organization, more and more events are currently being cancelled or postponed.

In a post across the Afterlife social media channels, it was now announced that Afterlife São Paolo will be postponed not only to avoid mass gatherings but also because a lot of artists would not be able to get to São Paolo in the first place. The organizers have been hit hard by the fact that this is the first event they had to cancel for health reasons after months of preparation but are committed to putting the health of artists, staff, attendees, and citizens at the top of their priorities.

Afterlife São Paolo will now be taking place on December 12th, 2020 instead and further information will be made available soon. Read the full statement below and check out the Facebook event for more info.