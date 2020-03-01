Alan Walker & Ava Max release ‘Alone, Pt. II (Remixes)’

By Ellie Mullins 2

Just last year, Alan Walker teamed up with songstress Ava Max to release the smash hit ‘Alone, Pt. II‘ as a follow up the 2016 single ‘Alone’. With part two of the ‘Alone’ song series roping in over a whopping 65 million streams (and still going up each day), it went down as one of Alan Walker’s most popular songs to date and impacted his fanbase all over the world. It’s no wonder, as the track has catchy lyrics with strong, danceable synths and made for a brilliant party-starter track that was universally loved by both the EDM community and those outside of that realm. Reviving the hype around the Ava Max collaboration, he has just unveiled a remix package.

Featuring seven star-studded remixes, Walker has done an expert job of enlisting not only some of the biggest names in the electronic scene right now, but names that can be found within a massive variety of different genres. The full tracklist is as follows:

Alone, Pt. II RetroVision Remix

Alone, Pt. II Da Tweekaz Remix

Alone, Pt. II Toby Romeo Remix

Alone, Pt. II NIVIRO Remix

Alone, Pt. II Alex Skrindo & Sebastian Wibe Remix

Alone, Pt. II Mio Remix

Alone, Pt. II Rugged Remix

As we can see, there is a vast mix of genres within this remix package, and it includes something for each electronic fan and also draws in a whole new audience for both Alan Walker and Ava Max. The Toby Romeo remix has been a staple in Walker’s sets for a while now, and fans are excited to see that finally get a release amongst some other huge names.

You can view all of the remixes below, and make sure to check out the live version of the track that was performed at Château de Fontainebleau in France on Spotify here too.