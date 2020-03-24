All events in the Netherlands cancelled until June 1st

By James Todoroski 12

COVID-19 has taken a large toll on the world’s music and entertainment industy. With nightclubs, pars, pubs and live venues all closing their doors due to the virus outbreak, the Netherlands are the latest country to see strict measures implemented, with all events set to be cancelled until June 1st, announced by Minister Grapperhaus.

The desicion comes after people continue to disregard social distancing warnings and other safety measures, according to Prime Minister Rutte. The announcement means Dutch national holiday Koningsdag (King’s Day) on April 27th will be affected, much to the dismay of disgruntled citizens. Furthermore, events and social gatherings of all kinds are now cancelled, and people or companies who fail to comply with the new laws will reportedly receive a fine or punishment of sorts, according to journalist Brenda Stoter.

Known for its love of Hard Dance, the Netherlands will see many of its festivals cancelled including Kingsland, Harmony of Hardcore and Titanium Festival. However, the biggest question at hand is the fate of Defqon, which is set to take place at the end of June. While its dates fall well past June 1st, it is unknown if the government will extend the cancellation of vents past the aforementioned date. Be sure to stay updated on the situation here!