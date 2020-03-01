Search

 

 

Top
ALPHA 9
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Trance

ALPHA 9 – Dreams

By
5

Russian born DJ and producer Artem Stoliarov aka Arty just released his first track of 2020 under his progressive trance alias ALPHA 9 via Above & Beyonds famous label Anjunabeats. Since 2017 when he decided to come back to his roots outstanding tracks were released within this project such as ‘Only Good Mistake’‘Higher Place’, and the remix of Armin van Buuren’s classic ‘Shivers’Now, ALPHA 9 is back with the incredible ‘Dreams‘.

Whether as Arty or his ALPHA 9 alias, it is impressive how the Russian producer can reinvent himself, maintaining his signature sound with beautiful melodies that have resulted in so much success over the past decade. In ‘Dreams’  this is no different. The listener can perceive the soft piano playing the melody, which together with strings and arpeggiated notes characteristic of trance feels takes us to the drop with energetic chords and the uplifting feeling so loved by fans of the genre. An ideal track for energetic moments in clubs, as well as festivals and events across the world.

Be sure to check out the new ALPHA 9 release ‘Dreams‘ below, released via the legendary label Anjunabeats, and leave your comments about it across our socials.



Tags: , , , ,
0

Aspiring DJ/Producer from Brazil. Lover of house, progressive and classic trance. "Let the music carry us together."

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Progressive, Releases

After the recent launch of his Deep State Recordings label, Grum continues to redefine and reinvigorate the sound of trance and progressive music through his dedication to his craft. Playing a major role in leading the Anjunabeats label, Grum crosses between

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Trance

British record producer and DJ Mat Zo had made his intentions clear regarding the upcoming months ahead. After revealing “Blessed Be Thy Name” halfway into January, Mat (originally known as Matan Zohar) has released another single titled “The Next Chapter.”

Events, News

Above & Beyond continue to dominate globally, and now, fans of the Anjuna giants are set to experience the birth of a fitting finale in a very special trilogy. Having toured the world extensively in recent years, as part of