ALPHA 9 – Dreams

By Guilherme Marouf 5

Russian born DJ and producer Artem Stoliarov aka Arty just released his first track of 2020 under his progressive trance alias ALPHA 9 via Above & Beyond’s famous label Anjunabeats. Since 2017 when he decided to come back to his roots outstanding tracks were released within this project such as ‘Only Good Mistake’, ‘Higher Place’, and the remix of Armin van Buuren’s classic ‘Shivers’. Now, ALPHA 9 is back with the incredible ‘Dreams‘.

Whether as Arty or his ALPHA 9 alias, it is impressive how the Russian producer can reinvent himself, maintaining his signature sound with beautiful melodies that have resulted in so much success over the past decade. In ‘Dreams’ this is no different. The listener can perceive the soft piano playing the melody, which together with strings and arpeggiated notes characteristic of trance feels takes us to the drop with energetic chords and the uplifting feeling so loved by fans of the genre. An ideal track for energetic moments in clubs, as well as festivals and events across the world.

Be sure to check out the new ALPHA 9 release ‘Dreams‘ below, released via the legendary label Anjunabeats, and leave your comments about it across our socials.