Amy Thomson to release educational marketing and management book online next week

By Ryan Ford 15

Former Swedish House Mafia and current DJ Snake manager Amy Thomson is to release an online book next week, specially designed for management and marketing individuals and artists looking to find success in the music industry.

Detailing her progress on Instagram, the ATM Artists CEO appears to have only 3 chapters left to write of “Artist Management & Marketing; The Beginners Guide”. Having already expended 300 pages of her expansive music business wisdom, she is to cover a plethora of important topics alongside current industry affairs. The resource will combine elements of her classes from the educational “Mind Your Own Business” crash courses she has run in recent years as well as a few extra notes on the side. You will even be able to take away templates with which you can create, plan and experiment with marketing strategies and ideas.

If you are looking to grow as a promoter/marketing professional or even want to know how promote yourself as an artist better, make sure not to miss out on this all-inclusive guide. Amy boasts over 20 years in the music industry having managed some of dance musics biggest acts and created successful marketing campaigns for the likes of Kayne West.

The book appears to be coming out next week and will be free to all those who wish to utilise it. Check out the Instagram post below to get a glimpse of what the online book by Amy Thomson will feature and make sure to follow the page for updates on its release.