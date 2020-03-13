Anjunabeats Elevations is officially cancelled

By Ellie Mullins 1

Following the Tomorrowland Winter cancellation in the French alps, it’s not really a surprise to say that Anjunabeats Elevations has also just been unfortunately cancelled. Taking place in Avoriaz from March 28 to April 3, it was meant to be five nights of progressive and trance at altitude, but the 2020 edition is now cancelled with no announcement of a new date set for this year after France banned gatherings of over 100 people.

First thing they wanted to address in their statement is that they are offering full refunds for every ticket-holder to help soften the financial blow. They will refund 100% of the elevations ticket price with the price depending on what type of ticket you bought, Refund 100% ski hire and ski lift passes bought through them, refund brunches, igloos and lessons booked through them and they are also offering everyone who cancels their whole package a complimentary festival ticket for Anjunabeats Elevations 2021.

Collecting card details soon, if attendees still wish to go on a ski holiday they will refund 100% of the festival ticket price. As the situation is still fluid, ski resorts in France are currently open but that could change at a moment’s notice so it’s worth staying in contact with resorts and hotels to make sure.

All important information (including flight refunds and how to process a refund) is available here including links to refund a booking.