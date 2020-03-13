Armin van Buuren – Mr. Navigator (Steve Aoki’s ‘I Am The Captain Now’ Remix)

By Barbara Potrc 1

Miami born, Las Vegas based superstar DJ and producer Steve Aoki is bringing us some fresh heat. The two time Grammy nominated artist has taken his turn on Armin van Buuren‘s collaboration with Tempo Giusto ‘Mr. Navigator’. With only a little over a week before the highly anticipated full length ‘Balance’ remix album will drop, the fans are getting a nice preview and a taste of what is yet to come.

Steve Aoki’s ‘I Am The Captain Now’ remix of ‘Mr. Navigator’ is a very heavy hitting, energetic, lively track that will for sure lift your spirits and make you move. It is a perfect mixture of acid lines, pounding bass and dance floor ready beats, bringing us a refreshing EDM staple track of the upcoming festival season. Not only is it a perfect fit for the festival main stage arenas, it also amazingly suits the club dance floor atmospheres. Armin van Buuren, Tempo Giusto and Steve Aoki are clearly a great match when creating a banging track.

Here is what the mastermind behind the highly dynamic remix says about the work that he did:

“When remixing the legend Armin van Buuren, I had to make it a surefire banger! This one drops hard and is full of energy. Will work on any dance floor.”

Steve Aoki, one of the most popular and successful artists on the music scene, is known for his cross-genre releases and collaborations, which helped gather him more than 2.8 billion music streams on Spotify so far. He is also a founder of a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel line Dim Mak Records. Recently he was recognised by Forbes as one of the Top 5 world’s highest paid DJs and proclaimed as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world” by Billboard, with more than 250 tour dates per year, confirming that he is one of the world’s hardest working DJs.

Listen to ‘Armin van Buuren vs Tempo Giusto – Mr. Navigator (Steve Aoki’s ‘I Am The Captain Now’ Remix)’ below: