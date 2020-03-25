Arty & Matisse & Sadko’s collab ‘Trio’ turns 8 years old

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

Over the years, the renowned duo Matisse & Sadko have built quite a name for themselves in the electronic music industry as progressive house maestros. But only a few people know about their journey before they become well-known figures in the world of dance music.In 2012, the Russian producer and DJ Arty was already in the headlines after being supported by Armin van Buuren and signing for Anjunabeats. Following this, he joined forces with Matisse & Sadko to come up with the single “Trio,” which has already turned 8 years old now.

The release of Trio served as a career-defining moment of both the acts as it was immensely supported by top-notch artists like Alesso, Swedish House Mafia, and Dirty South. As far as characteristic sounds are concerned, this track is the perfect demonstrations of a Matisse & Sadko drop with a lot of primary essential elements from Arty. It consists of “elements from classic trance to create a truly instrumental progressive house festival anthem.” After this, both artists also teamed up for the track Riot.

Both the artists have diversified a lot since the release of Trio on Axtone but we still can’t help but get goosebumps every time it is played, similar to the time when Swedish House Mafia played it at the Madison Square Garden in 2011.

Check out Trio here –