Avicii honoured as a ‘True Musical Genius’ by his home designer

By Alshaan Kassam 12

Many of us can still recall Tim Bergling’s last official Instagram post stating “It’s always sunny in California” by sharing his appreciation for his stunning home located in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. After two years since we lost a true legend in the music industry known as Avicii, the Los Angeles based designer McClean Design share their thoughts on designing the house and reminisce on Tim’s bright personality by sharing a post on their Official Instagram page.

McClean Design humbly share that Avicii was an “amazing person” and a “true musical genius” which we can wholeheartedly agree with. Accompanied with the kind message from the company, the image displays the floor-to-ceiling glass windows and the home’s infinity pool that seamlessly blends over the slope into the breathtaking view of L.A. The designer also gave thanks to Avicii, stating that working with him on this project “probably kick started our firm into high gear more than any.” Remembered as a place where Tim worked on extravagant melodies and continued to make his mark in the electronic industry, the Instagram post further reminds fans of the dream this young DJ had of moving to a sunny Los Angeles someday. The documentary Avicii: True Stories highlighted this dream of his and focused on extensive personal behind-the-scenes footage.

While McClean Design concluded that the team is “looking forward to re-imagining it once again” to the new owner, the hashtag #city #lights appeared as a memory of “City Lights” which was released in 2015.

Check out the stunning photo of Avicii’s house below and let us know your favorite memory with him.

Photo Credit: Rukes.com