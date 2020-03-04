Awake Festival set to be Croatia’s biggest Trance festival

By Ellie Mullins 12

if you’re a trance and progressive fan then Croatia’s biggest trance festival, Awake Croatia, is for you. Taking place 12-16 July this year, it will take over one beach and two superclubs (Kalypso Club and Noa Beach Club) across five days for a festival of epic proportions, promising great vibes and an even greater lineup across the breathtaking Zrće Beach on the island of Pag. If pool parties and boat parties on a tropical island with some of the electronic industry’s biggest trance names sounds like your type of thing, then keep reading for all the details!

Of course, the lineup is one of the most important aspects, and they have a great list of the finest artists including names such as: Alex M.O.R.P.H., Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Genix, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Grum, Ilan Bluestone, Kyau & Albert, Markus Schulz, Paul Thomas, Richard Durand, Ronski Speed, Sander van Doorn pres. Purple Haze, Scot Project, Talla 2XLC and more.

With many more names, this is set to be one of the most stacked lineups of the 2020 festival circuit in Europe. Aside from their lineup, though, another great thing about the festival is the amount of packages they have available at many different price points. Ranging from 279-619€ (with Villa Packages pricings on request) for all accommodation packages, these include standard or VIP festival tickets, free transfer and tour guide and free wifi and air-conditioning. Suitable for 2-8+ people, it allows you and your group to party in comfort and style. Tickets without packages include a standard 5-day pass (£114.23), a VIP 5-day pass (£158.51), a boat party ticket (£34.53) and a VIP upgrade (£48.70).

So if you’re ready to mark your 2020 festival season with an unforgettable party, then you can head over to the Awake Croatia website here to view every detail about the festival, and be sure to grab your tickets!