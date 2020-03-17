DJs performing from their balcony during quarantine

By Nicole Pepe 13

This viral video shows that the party doesn’t stop. DJs have been performing for their neighbours from their balconies amid the country-mandated quarantines across Italy and Spain. The quarantines are a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak worldwide, but balcony DJs are lifting spirits during these tough times.

While the festivals are away, the DJs will still play. With festivals and concerts being cancelled across the globe and many countries being forced into isolation for an extended period of time, we’ve seen some interesting ways people have been passing the time such as neighbours in Spain playing ‘Battleship’ from their windows, or opera singers serenading their quarantined friends from their balconies in Northern Italy.

In this thirteen minute-long video, we’re shown that the Italian EDM community can still manage to have a little bit of fun given the circumstances.

In Palermo, Italy, we’ve seen a few viral videos of DJs throwing parties on their balconies for all their neighbours to enjoy. With the strict lockdowns and “social distancing” being strongly recommended in all countries of the world, this may be the future of parties for the next weeks/months.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the world into a weird and uncertain time that almost feels as if within minutes the status of a country can change. The rest of the world has taken comfort in knowing that we’re all in this together. Whether it be your favourite DJs performing online live-stream sets, or DJs playing outside your balcony window, we can collectively get through this.