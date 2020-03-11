Ben Böhmer – In Memoriam (Tim Green Remix)

By Ryan Ford 7

Tim Green has tackled the raw emotion of Ben Böhmer’s track “In Memoriam” in considerable fashion with a stunning remix released this week.

The star of Sven Väth’s Cocoon imprint has unveiled his first work of the decade, with the incredible album at his disposal in Böhmer’s debut LP “Breathing”. In the original version of “In Memoriam”, the German producer takes us on a bittersweet, melodic journey that prepares us for an emotional rollercoaster of an album. It has, therefore, set itself up perfectly for a rework from the experimental mind of UK producer Tim Green. Applying heavy focus to the percussion in his remix, he has managed to transform the original, expanding the space in which the toplines breathe to provide an a more euphoric feel to Böhmer’s work.

The remix sees its release on Above & Beyond’s Anjunadeep imprint and features on a mini EP including a radio edit and the original version of “In Memoriam” on it too. Ben Böhmer is currently on tour with the original album too, with a show just announced at Anjunadeep London: Open Air Evolved.

As the festival season approaches, be sure to sit back, relax and take in the wholesome Tim Green remix of “In Memoriam” below.