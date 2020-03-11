Berghain cancels all club events until April 20th

By We Rave You Staff 15

World-renowned Berlin club Berghain has voluntarily closed its doors until April 20th as concerns around the coronavirus continue in Germany and worldwide. The hallowed club, famous for it’s after-hours techno, legendary sound system, and notoriously difficult entry policy, has announced that all self-promoted events in Berghain, Panoramabar and Säule are being discontinued as the situation develops.

It comes as Germany announced measures to control the spread of the virus, including the closure of all state-run concert halls and theatres until April 19th. While the Berlin Mayor Michael Müller is currently delaying any state-enforced closures of smaller privately-run venues and clubs, the owners of Berghain decided to make the decision themselves.

A statement on the club’s website reads “On occasion of the current health situation and in the best interest of our staff, artists and guests, all previously announced self-produced club events in Berghain, Panoramabar and Säule are being discontinued until April 20, 2020”. The statement is careful not to mention coronavirus itself, as concerns grow about people over-reacting to the pandemic, but it is clear that venues and promoters are taking any steps they feel necessary to mitigate any risks. This news follows the announcement earlier today that the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic, as fears about the coronavirus continue to grow worldwide.